He was driving drunk at 95 mph, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 5:18 p.m., a 52-year-old home improvement store worker was charged with DUI 2nd offense after running through the intersection at 5th and Saliman, cutting off a deputy in his patrol car. She was also charged with failure to maintain a traffic lane. Bail was set at $2,540.

THURSDAY

• At 10:01 a.m., Juan Gutierez, 22, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant after deputies responded to a residence on Woodside Drive for a report of domestic battery. Bail on the warrant was set at $7,500.

• At 12:33 p.m., a Reno hair stylist was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop on Medical Parkway for speeding. She was also charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle for initially refusing to pull over. Bail was set at $11,180.

• At 8:43 p.m., a 43-year-old was arrested after he was stopped by a Douglas County deputy on Highway 50 east for speeding and reckless driving. The deputy stated he paced the defendant’s van at 95 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was also charged with DUI 2st alcohol and failure to exercise due care. Bail was set at $1,432.