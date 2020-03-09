Health department coordinating return of 15 residents of Western Nevada from Grand Princess

Carson City Health and Human Services announced Monday it will assist in the return of 15 Carson City, Douglas and Lyon County residents from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The ship disembarked in the Pork of Oakland at noon Monday.

Residents to be repatriated to Northern Nevada will be monitored for the 14-day period following recommendations per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the CCHHS. The process is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Forty-nine Nevada residents from the cruise ship were announced on board, according to Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick in a morning press conference Monday.

The repatriated residents currently do not show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and will remain in their homes for the 14-day monitoring period. They do not pose a risk to the public, according to the CCHHS.