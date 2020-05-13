Heavenly music to soothe the soul

Zoom is a handsome four-year-old American Staffordshire. He is absolutely wonderful! His soulful eyes and adorable smile will light you up with joy. He’s looking for a home where he can run, play ball and belly rubs are unlimited. He loves attention and would like to be your only pup. Come out for a ball game; he’s waiting!

CAPS

I love music and being indoors a great deal has given me the opportunity to revisit CDs of artists I have seen. Justin Kauflin is a young jazz pianist I saw at the Monterey Jazz Festival and it has been a treat listening to his soulful, innovative music.

I first noticed Justin as he traveled through the crowd at Monterey with his dog. Dogs are not allowed at the festival so seeing one there caught my attention. What I didn’t realize at the time was that Justin is blind. To watch this team in action was poetry in motion.

Justin, a musical prodigy, learned to play the violin when he was 4. By 6 he was performing in concerts and eventually became a concertmaster for several orchestras. Disaster struck when he was 11, and he was blinded by exudative retinopathy.

Undaunted, he learned Braille, cane mobility, and jazz piano. Justin graduated at the top of his class at Salem High School. He also attended William Peterson University where he met and was mentored by the legendary trumpeter Clark Terry.

During this time, he also attended The Seeing Eye Inc. where he met and trained with his dog Candy. The Seeing Eye Inc. was established in 1929 with the mission to breed, raise and train the best seeing eye dogs in the world. Working with a dog allows more mobility and activity for sightless folks.

Justin is a graduate of The Seeing Eye Inc. and for the past few years he and Candy have performed at their annual fundraiser. Watching Justin perform was amazing, but the most moving moment of his performance was when he dedicated a song to Candy. His love for her is apparent.

If you would like an uplifting experience, you can check out Justin’s story on the video “Keep on Keepin’ On” available on Amazon. Especially now, we all need to keep on keeping on with the help of our furry friends.

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need free spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. We still have funds from Maddie’s but this is a limited time program. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Everyone to sign up for Chewy pet food delivery. The details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Ernie for donating wood shavings. Wags and kisses to you!

All the people that have donated food and toys anonymously through our Amazon Wish List. You made our wish come true!

Chewy.com for donating food. A Four Paw salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

May Pet Holiday: National Pet Month

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for more details.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. We are in desperate needs of funds at this time. We thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.