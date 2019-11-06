Help ‘Fill the Truck’ at Dayton food drive this weekend

Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate in Dayton will hold a food drive to benefit the Dayton Food Pantry. Food items can be dropped off at the Dayton Coldwell Banker Select Office at 175 U.S. 50 E.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate moving truck will be parked at the Dayton Smith’s grocery store accepting donations to “Fill the Truck” to help the community this holiday season. Along with nonperishable food items, hams and turkeys will be accepted.

The Coldwell Banker Select Dayton office will bring all donations to the Dayton Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 in time to share for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dayton Food Pantry helps feed about 200 a week along with about 60 kids every weekend.

For more information about the event, contact managing broker Roberta Doyen-Thomas at 775-246-8500 or come to the office at 175 U.S. 50 E. in Dayton.