Help needed for Christmas programs

The Toys for Tots truck will be parked at Walmart this weekend.

Steve Ranson/LVN

. YOU CAN HELP If you would like to donate a monetary amount to Wishing Tree, please make checks out to ITPA and send to the address below. Dawn Ballard CC Communications ITPA PO Box 1390 Fallon, Nevada 89407 775-217-8773 Dawn.ballard@cccomm.co

Organizers for the Wishing Tree and Toys for Tots seek toys, donations

A call has been issued for the community’s help to buy toys or donate money for two major programs, Wishing Tree and Toys for Tots.

The CC Communication Independent Telecommunications Pioneer Association and the Churchill County Social Services join forces every year to request the community’s support and help for the holiday season.

“We are aware this has been a difficult year, but your generous donations will help us to provide wishes and bring hope to those who are in need and reside within Churchill County,” wrote Dawn Ballard, Wishing Tree coordinator, in a letter to the community.

Ballard said Wishing Tree helps eligible and less fortunate families with their gift giving. Wishing Tree helped 125 children in 2019, and once the parents picked up the items, she said parents or the guardians then had the opportunity to personalize the gifts by wrapping them. During last year’s Wishing Tree, Ballard said residents donated jackets and blankets, the Hearts O’ Gold quitters made quilts for the children and realtors gathered toys, jackets, gloves and scarves.

“The Wishing Tree can only succeed with businesses and citizens of our community,” she said.

Toys for Tots

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and Marine retirees have begun gathering gifts for the area’s children.

The Marine Corps League Toys For Tots in Fallon has set up toy boxes around the region to provide toys for needy children and will park its truck in front of Walmart On Friday night, Saturday and Sunday for the rest of November and most of December

Orville “Junior” Wempner said the need for distributing toys has increased, especially with the COVOD-19 pandemic. He said the Fallon Walmart manager allowed Toys for Tots to set up its collection in the loading zone between the two main entrances.

Wempner said local Marines gather toys for distribution and wrapping for Fallon, and once those orders are fulfilled, he added the program will focus on the outlying areas such as Fernley, Silver Springs and Lovelock.

“We’re going to make sure Christmas happens for the kids,” Wempner said.

Storage for this year’s toys collection will be at V Titans on North Maine Street and the distribution will be handled differently because of COVID-19. Once an order is filled, Wempner he said arrangements will be made to distribute the toys to the requesting family.

For information contact Wempner at 775-666-5211.

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 is an American shopping holiday held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

The Fallon Chamber along with The Fallon Maine St. Program, Churchill Economic Development Agency and the Small Business Development Center is host this campaign and add a little Fallon twist.

First responders

The first responders of Churchill County are having their Holiday Food Competition on Dec. 6 from11 a.m.to 6 p.m. n front of the Fallon Walmart.

During this competition, people are encouraged any food item to the agency of your choice. The agency that receives the most food in weight wins.

The participating agencies are the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, the Fallon Police Department, the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police, Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department and the Banner Churchill Community Hospital EMS.

American Legion

Fallon’s American Legion Post 16 will deliver meals to Churchill County seniors on Thanksgiving.

The William N. Pennington Life Center takes the holiday off, so the American Legion, community volunteers and active-duty and retired military fill the void. Volunteers are requested to arrive at the Fallon hall at 90 N. Ada St., between 8-8:30 a.m.

Post 16 will also serve a free community Thanksgiving dinner to the public beginning at 11 a.m.