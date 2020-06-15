Hemp farm lawsuit returns to Carson City supervisors

The hemp cultivation suit is on the Board of Supervisors agenda Thursday.

In January, Tahoe Hemp LLC filed a complaint against Carson City, alleging that the city was refusing to provide authorization to grow hemp on a portion of Buzzy’s Ranch. The property is now owned by the city and is designated open space, but the previous owner still has the right to use it or lease it for agricultural purposes.

The item before the board is a vote to authorize the District Attorney “to file counterclaims, including but not limited to breach of contract and requests for declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as any appeal in the event of an adverse judgment …”

The city purchased the property in 2010 with a $2.8 million grant from the Nevada Division of State Lands, which may be in jeopardy if hemp is grown there.

The supervisors will also conduct an annual review for Nancy Paulson, city manager. Paulson, former chief financial officer and deputy city manager, took over as city manager in 2018 when Nick Marano resigned.

Her contract requires a public performance review every June. Paulson has volunteered to forgo any merit increase.

The board will also hear a now standing item on the city’s response to the ongoing coronavirus as well vote to augment the 2020 fiscal year budget by $11.5 million; award a $406,398 contract to Reno Tahoe Construction Inc. to build the Riverview lift station; and to renew $1.1 million in property insurance.

The board meets June 18 at 8:30 a.m. The physical location of the board’s meetings are still closed to public. To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. June 17 or during the meeting by calling (408) 418-9388 and using meeting number 968 201 303.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/06-18-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials-7410.