High Desert Grange announces three holiday activities

High Desert Grange, Toys for Tots and V Titans have joined forces this year to try to bring some happiness and joy in the upcoming Christmas season.

The High Desert Grange is offering three activities this season. The first one is a fundraiser to bring toys to less fortunate children and bring a convoy of lights to the streets. Join the Facebook site Christmas Convoy of Lights.

If you want to join the convoy, contact us at highdesertgrange22@gmail.com or 775-427-8210. If you are asking for a special request for us to go down your street or road we ask for a request to be emailed to us, also you can donates toys or give cash to buy toys.

Second is our store front display contest, If you have a business in town and want to enter, we have three categories. Submit an application and we will have a poll for the public to vote on our Facebook group. This contest also takes a donation of a toy or cash for a Toy to enter. We have three placements and prizes.

Third we have the family tree contest; take a picture of your tree and send it to High Desert Grange email, highdesertgrange22@gmail.com. The photos will be placed on our group site for the public to vote on.

For us to plan a safe event for our participants, volunteers, and community and spectators it is important to follow the COVID-19 precautions.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves will collect toys for both the Reno-Sparks and Carson City area, and local Marines will gather toys for distribution and wrap them for Fallon, Fernley, Lovelock and parts of Silver Springs. The Toys for Tots truck will park in front of Walmart on Friday nights, Saturday and Sunday.

Toys for Tots boxes have been placed in key locations around the area.