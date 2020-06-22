High speed chase ends in Silver Springs

A 36-year-old was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony eluding and DUI.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a call from Mineral County came in at 8:08 p.m. about a failure to yield near Yerington.

Lyon County deputies joined what had turned into a pursuit as the vehicle headed northbound on Highway 95A at speeds approaching 100 mph.

Nevada Highway Patrol assisted by spiking the tires of the vehicle as it came into Silver Springs. The vehicle had all four tires flattened and came to a stop on 5th Street in Silver Springs.

The driver was arrested without incident. The driver, Michelle Bobb, 36, of Schurz. was arrested for felony eluding and suspicion of DUI. No one was injured in the incident.