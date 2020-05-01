High-speed pursuit rolls through Johnson Lane and 395

A man driving what was reported as a stolen red Audi was taken into custody after being chased into Douglas County on Friday.

The identity of the subject has not been released.

The pursuit was first reported around 11:50 a.m. near Highway 395 and Stewart.

The driver was able to navigate construction in South Carson City and ran the stoplights at Interstate 580.

The pursuit reportedly reached speeds of 90 mph on Highway 395, before turning onto Johnson Lane.

The chase ran up Johnson Lane at speeds of up to 60 mph, then turned around at the sandpits. A sheriff’s patrol vehicle was struck at Fremont and Johnson Lane, and then continued down to toward 395 were vehicles were waiting to turn.

Deputies conducted a traffic maneuver to knock stop the Audi.

The driver was then arrested near the intersection.

Carson City, Nevada Highway Patrol and Washoe Tribe Police units were involved in the pursuit.