High tech vision for military dogs

Doc is a handsome two-year-old Lab/mix. His owner recently died. Doc is a bit shy but very sweet. He loves to run in the big yard and enjoys walking on a leash. He is looking for a forever home with someone who will spoil, pet, and love him. If you are looking for a walking partner or couch potato partner Doc will oblige you.

Courtesy

Wonders never cease and the world of technology is constantly developing new devices. The latest high-tech offering is augmented reality goggles for military working dogs. Developed by the United States Army and the Seattle-based company Command Sight, they offer exciting new potential for dogs and their handlers.

The founder of Command Sight, A.J. Peper, built the first prototype of the augmented reality glasses using his dog named Mater as his subject. Military dogs normally wear goggles for protection, so Peper adapted them for augmented reality.

The goggles have a lightweight camera, which sends everything the dog is seeing to a laptop. This allows the handlers to see exactly where their dog is and what they are seeing. Handlers can then give very specific commands remotely. Normally a dog has to rely on hand or verbal commands and the handler must be close by.

Each unit is refined for the individual dog. After the dog receives a 3D scan, they are fitted with goggles based on dimensional data from the scan. The data specifics include where to place the optics and electrical components for optimum effectiveness.

One advantage to having the camera self-contained in the goggles instead of in a backpack carried by the dog is the image is steady; you are seeing the world through the dog’s eyes. The main problem with the backpack method is a jumpy image, because the camera bounces as the dog moves.

Presently researchers are developing this wireless product for the military. At this time, they are gearing up to put it into production and it will be available within the next few years. To put it mildly, the military working dog community is thrilled with the potential of the technology.

This research proves that dogs can recognize things in an augmented reality world, which opens new possibilities for research into dog cognition. Again, our faithful friends prove that dogs are man’s best friends.

IN NEED OF

Pine shavings for guests’ kennels.

Bleach and cleaning supplies for our kennels.

Cat food for our furry guests.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. The SNAPS program details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All of the faithful donors who contribute each month to our shelter. You are the heart and soul of CAPS!

All of the brave Veterans who served our country. A Four-Paw Salute to You!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

November Pet Holiday: National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2020 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

You can donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423 7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.