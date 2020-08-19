Hit and run leads to 3 drug arrests, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 6:03 p.m., three people were arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to an apartment on Carson Street for a report of a hit and run accident. They were identified as Kelly Scanlon and Christopher Croy, both 24, and Mark Billman, 56. The arrest report says when deputies identified the vehicle as the one involved in the Douglas County hit and run, Scanlon initially avoided deputies and entered the apartment. Croy was interviewed by deputies and during a search for weapons, they found a small amount of meth in his pocket. A drug K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in their vehicle and a search found paraphernalia on the passenger side floor board below where Scanlon was sitting. Suspecting that Scanlon had put some drugs in the apartment, deputies applied for and got a warrant to search it. The arrest report states that Billman admitted there was meth and meth pipes in the apartment. Scanlon and Billman were charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and their bail set at $3,500. Croy was charged with possession of meth. His bail was set at $2,500.

TUESDAY

• At 6:28 p.m., Audra Combs, 51, was charged with felony violation of an extended protection order after her ex-boyfriend reported she was emailing him and had sent his new girlfriend a phony newspaper article accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor. Bail was set at $10,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 6:30 a.m., Pedro Martinez-Meza, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies responded to a report of a woman screaming at the Plaza Motel. The victim had red marks on her throat and broken glasses. Martinez-Meza was charged with felony domestic battery with strangulation. He was also charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. Because the meth was in several small bags inside a larger ziplock bag, he was also charged with possession with intent to sell. Bail was set at $23,500.