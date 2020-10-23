Home invasion suspect hit by warning shot, held at gunpoint, arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 7:11 p.m., Ismael Colunga, 54, was arrested at a residence on Kelly Drive on a charge of being a sex offender failing to register. Bail was set at $5,000.

FRIDAY

• At 2:54 p.m., a 60-year-old man was charged with DUI 2nd offense after deputies responded to a non-injury accident at Mountain and Tahoe. Bail was set at at $2,500.

SATURDAY

• At 5:14 a.m., Moses Sandoval, 24, was charged with attempted home invasion for trying to break in through the sliding bar door of a residence on Corbett Street. The homeowner held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Sandoval was later treated for a .22-caliber bullet wound in the foot — the warning shot the homeowner fired to stop him from breaking in. He was held on $25,000 bail.

• At 1:15 p.m., David Salazar, 51, was charged with possession of a prescription medication after a traffic stop at Carson and Hot springs for no license plates on the vehicle. He was also charged with violating bail conditions and violating pretrial supervision conditions. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for a suspended vehicle registration and an open container of beer in the car. Salazar’s bail was set at $5,500 but he was held without bail on the bail violation warrant. The driver’s bail was set at $150.

• At 2:23 p.m., a 20-year-old was arrested at a residence on Woodside Drive on three contempt of court warrants. Total bail was set at $9,000.

• At 11:52 p.m., a 52-year-old was arrested as an ex-felon failing to register after a traffic stop on Highway 50 for no working taillights. Bail was set at $190.

TUESDAY

• At 10 a.m., a 43-year-old was charged with indecent exposure after a deputy saw him urinating along the side of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 2:46 p.m., a 51-year-old was arrested at Washington and Stewart after deputies responded to a report of a stolen bicycle. The defendant and bike were found three blocks away. He was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property (worth less than $400).

WEDNESDAY

• At 1:40 a.m., Robert Wroth, 25, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Carson and Adams for no license plate. Since Wroth’s license was revoked, the deputy asked for and got a search warrant. A search found a tooter straw in the vehicle containing some amount of meth. Wroth was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as driving without a license. Bail was set at $4,000.