Home Means Nevada gets statewide, updated release

The Brewery Arts Center and Carson City have teamed up with musician Eric Henry Anderson for an updated version of Home Means Nevada. With the same melody and lyrics, Eric has filled in the sound with horns, drums, musicians and singers from all over all the state including some Carson High School students and the song and video is set to release just before Nevada Day 2020.

The video and song will be released on Thursday morning, Oct. 29 at 8am and available on the Brewery Arts Center’s website and social media pages as well as participating radio stations and organizations throughout the state. The video is meant to celebrate and unite Nevadan’s in our love for our state, bringing together familiar faces and scenery from all over our great state.

“When I arrived in Reno for the first time in 2008, I never would have imagined I’d someday have the opportunity to produce a song for our awe-inspiring state, which I now proudly call home. It’s been so much fun to work on this project with such a talented and enthusiastic cast of people—from Carson to Vegas, from Reno to Tahoe. Thanks so much to Gina Lopez, the Brewery Arts Center, and Carson City for asking me to spearhead this. Home Means Nevada to me”, says arranger Eric Henry Andersen.

Everyone who has grown up in the Carson City School District knows Home Means Nevada and because Nevada Day looks a bit different this year, we thought it necessary to spread a little Nevada pride with this fun and danceable version of our beloved state song.

For more information, email gina@breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976.