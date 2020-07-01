Hot dogs, hot paws and hurt pups!

If you are looking for an enthusiastic playmate, come out and meet Sofi.

Courtesy

Watson here, and in just a few days I’ll be eating hot dogs and celebrating Independence Day. Hot dogs are my absolute favorite treat! Hot dogs are great, but leaving your dog in a hot car isn’t. When mom and dad take me to Safeway, one of them stays in the car with me.

They don’t leave me alone, because a closed car can go from 89 degrees to 114 degrees in just 10 minutes. Even if I had a window open, the car would be so hot I couldn’t take it. It wouldn’t take long for me to die from the heat. So, to be safe, don’t leave your pet alone in the car when you go to the store. Your BFF will thank you forever.

I love Laura Mills Park and twice a day I go for a walk there. The path is black asphalt and on a sunny day the path gets scorching hot. Dog’s feet are covered with fur, but they also have paw pads that lack furry covering. There are six paw pads on each foot and each paw pad is made up of a thick skin, fat, and connective tissue.

Paw pads are great for protection from rough surfaces, shock absorption, and traction, but they aren’t immune to burns. Hard road or street surfaces heat up quickly in the summer. Black asphalt is the worst, because it can be up to 60 degrees hotter than the air temperature, so if it’s 87 degrees outside the pavement is 143 degrees. Ouch! Burnt pup pads for sure.

My mom checks to see if the pavement is too hot by putting the back of her hand on it. If she can’t keep it there for five seconds, it’s too hot for my tender toes. Instead of walking on the asphalt path, we walk on the grass or the dirt path because it’s so much cooler.

Our little family wishes you the best Fourth of July ever. Remember to keep your pup cool, and make sure his feet don’t get burned. It’s also a good idea to give him a treat.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

Bleach, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and disinfectant.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks to sign up for Chewy food delivery. During the pandemic, why not have your dog’s food delivered and help CAPS at the same time? Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Pauline Friedrich for her undying dedication to CAPS. Your kindness never fails!

Diane Peters for your generous support of our shelter and all the cats you cherish. You’ve got a great cat-titude!

The awesome staff at CAPS who love and support our guests. A bark of thanks to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

July Pet Holiday: ID Your Pet Day is July 1.

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for more details.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.