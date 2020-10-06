Huge garage sale with amazing finds

Hoss is an eight-year-old Boston terrier/mix. He loves life and would love to have a family with no other pets. He enjoys his quality people time and going for walks. Can you find it in your heart to include Hoss in your life? Come out and take a stroll with him; he is just waiting to meet you.

CAPS

CAPS is having our annual garage sale next weekend. We need your support! Our fundraisers and donations maintain our shelter. The garage sale will be held at Rita Hand’s home located at 4293 Solias Road on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rita is a former president of the CAPS board of directors. Rita and the late Billy Hand were steadfast supporters of CAPS from the beginning. So please come out and shop at our garage sale, there is a treasure waiting for you.

Watson here and it’s great to hear that so many people took advantage of the free “Maddie’s Pet Project” adoption days at CAPS. Many of my friends now have homes. I’m a proud CAPS graduate myself and here are some tips for new pet parents.

The first thing for you to remember is to be patient. When you first bring your pet home, everything is new and strange. Your pet may be used to sleeping on the ground, so he will avoid sleeping in his new bed. If he gobbles up his food, it is because he not sure when the next meal will be.

Probably the most annoying thing is your new pal may pee or poop in the house. Shelter dogs don’t need to ask to go out, because many of them live in outdoor kennels. However, with a few gentle reminders, most will quickly adjust to the house rules.

The most important thing to keep in mind is you are in charge of making a connection with an animal who was brought to a shelter. Be kind and let your BFF know that you will be there for him. Believe me, I was terrified when I first came home, but my folks spoiled me rotten and now, I am the happiest boy dog in the world.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks to attend the CAPS’ annual garage sale located at 4293 Solias Road on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come see us!

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats can contact the SNAPS program. Details are below.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who adopted CAPS guests, there are 22 animals who now have homes. A Four- Paw-Salute to You!

Rita Hand for hosting our garage. You are purrfect!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: National Walk Your Dog Week is Oct. 1-6 strut your pup!

Garage sale at 4293 Solias Road on Oct. 16 and 17 the hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We desperately need donations. Our furry guests appreciate your help!

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2020 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.