Humane Society in Carson City, Reno cuts adoption fees in coronavirus response

The Nevada Humane Society in Carson City and Reno is currently open and fully operational. However, the society is trying to reduce the number of animals in the shelters in an effort to avoid overcrowding should the society need to restrict our services or close altogether.

All adoption fees are 50 percent off.

Visit https://nevadahumanesociety.org/covid-19-response/ for information about the society’s response to COVID-19.

The society is also looking for emergency foster homes. The society is at 549 Airport Road, Carson City. Or call 775-887-2171.