If ACA thrown out, all Nevadans will suffer, health exchange director says

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Director Heather Korbulic.

Geoff Dornan / Nevada Appeal

If the U.S. Supreme Court rules the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, the head of Nevada’s health exchange says it will hit everyone in the state.

“Everybody in Nevada will be impacted by repeal of the Affordable Care Act,” said Healther Korbulic. “Protections in the ACA don’t just apply to people in the expanded Medicaid population.”

There are 744,000 in Nevada Medicaid and 77,000 insured through the Silver State health Exchange.

Korbulic said she is very concerned about “how dangerous repeal could be in the time of economic crisis.”

She pointed to people 26 and younger who are insured by their parents but would find themselves without insurance if the ACA is thrown out. That would also end coverage for those with pre-existing conditions including those experiencing long term health problems because of the coronavirus.

Insurance companies could also rescind coverage for undisclosed pre-existing conditions and end preventive care including the cost of vaccinations. It would also allow insurance companies to impose lifetime limits on coverage leaving people saddled with all healthcare costs after that limit is reached.

In addition, she said throwing out the ACA would have a real impact on healthcare providers. Significant spikes in uncompensated health care costs could cripple the ability of doctors to do business.

The rate of uncompensated care was reduced 38 percent under the ACA but would go back up without it.

She said the match through Medicaid and health care subsidies is “in the billions.”

The Supreme Court hearing is set for Nov. 10 but Korbulic said there probably won’t be a decision until June or July so she doesn’t anticipate an impact in 2021.

Meanwhile, she said the Nevada exchange is moving forward with plan year 2021. She said the plan attracted two new carriers this year, Friday Health Plan and Select health. It still has Anthem, Silver Summit and Health Plan of Nevada.

The exchange also extended open enrollment this year from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.