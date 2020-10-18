In Carson City, Trump says red wave is coming to Silver State

President Trump vowed Sunday evening in Carson City to turn the Silver State red.

Trump, the Republican incumbent told about 10,000 supporters at the Carson City Airport a red wave is coming to Nevada.

“Sixteen days from now, we’re going to win the state of Nevada, we’re going win four more years in the White House,” Trump said.

A Republican hasn’t won Nevada and its 6 electoral votes since 2004.

Trump narrowly lost in 2016, by 27,202 votes to Hillary Clinton (47.92 to 45.50 percent). In Carson City, Trump won by 3,515 votes (52.47 to 38.42 percent) in 2016.

“Get out and vote. This is the most important election we’ve ever had … They call it the red wave,” Trump said.

Trump took the stage at 4:20 p.m. and walked off just about 90 minutes later. He covered a wide-range of topics and spent the first part of rally talking about Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and California. He also talked about Clinton, the NFL, the NBA and water management.

When he did turn to the Silver State, he said that challenger Joe Biden’s policies would be damaging to Nevada’s residents.

Discussing COVID-19, Trump asked, “Do I look OK?” To which the Capital crowd roared “yes” in response to the President’s recent battle with the coronavirus.

He claimed the country would be in a depression if Biden was elected.

“He’ll listen to the scientists. If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression,” Trump said.

Once a vaccine is rolled out, Trump said, “the Nevada tourism and hospitality industry, which is fantastic, will come roaring back.”

Nevada’s unemployment rate is currently the highest in the nation.

He said Biden’s polices would “annihilate Nevada’s economy” with a “draconian, unscientific lockdown.”

Under that lockdown Trump suggested Carson City would become a “ghost town” and Christmas “would be canceled.”

Trump last campaigned in Northern Nevada on Sept. 12 at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. He had about 20,000 supporters in attendance at the Douglas County Rally.

Trump with a look of disbelief in his eye, asked “How the hell can we be tied?” in the polls. “What’s going on? … We get these massive crowds. He gets nobody…. It doesn’t make sense!”

In the polls, FiveThirtyEight, CBS News, New York Times/Siena and Fox News all have Biden leading, but Trump pointed out how wrong the polls were in 2016, when Clinton was a favorite heading into election day.

“I was down in 9 states, the day of the elections … I won all 9 states,” Trump said. “Other than that, they (polls)were quite accurate.

“This time they are much better.”

Though Trump lost Nevada in 2016, he performed better than Mitt Romney in 2012 or John McCain in 2008.

Adding to Trump’s optimism is that since the spring, Republicans have consistently added more voters to their rolls than Democrats each month, narrowing their voter registration deficit in September to 5 percentage points. However, the race will be decided by Nevada’s 409,000 nonpartisan voters.

Trump gave a shout out to Rep. Mark Amodei, 2018 governor candidate Adam Laxalt. Both, along with Republican Chair Michael McDonald spoke to the crowd before Trump’s arrival. He also called on Laxalt and Nick Trutanich, U.S. attorney for Nevada, to keep an eye on “bad things” during voting. Laxalt the former Attorney General has no part in ensuring voter safety. That job falls to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican.

Air Force One landed at Reno Tahoe International Airport at 3:19 p.m. Trump exited Air Force Once at 3:32 and talked to the traveling press corp before leaving for Carson City at 3:34. The motorcade arrived in Carson at 4:08 p.m.

Trump said at the rally that thousands were lining the roadways as he arrived from Reno.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.