Information sought in child abduction case in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance in locating a suspect in a Child Abduction case.

Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Hot Springs Rd. an elementary school aged student who was waiting for their lunch from the school delivery service was approached by an unidentified light brown colored male.

The male was driving a four door black BMW with dark windows, sunroof and large light colored rims; possibly silver or white rims, according to a press release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

The male subject lured the juvenile into the vehicle and drove around with the child and then dropped the child off near the location the child was abducted. The male subject is described as having corn rows or dread locks type hair, having a dollar sign tattooed on his right cheek and wearing a white tank top with black shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch Center (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division Detective Hatley (775) 283-7852,

Investigations Sergeant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Case # 2020-2409