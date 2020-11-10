Information sought in destruction of property at Carson City Max Casino

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance with investigating a vandalism/destruction of property.

On Oct. 28 at about 6:30 p.m., three suspected juveniles threw a metal chair through the window of a Max Casino bus at 900 S. Carson St. One is wearing a white hoodie, and the other two are in darker clothing. After they broke the window, the juveniles ran south on Nevada Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigations Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775)283-7853, Investigations Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900. Case # 2020-6441