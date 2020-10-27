Information sought in theft of political sign

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in reference to a political sign that was stolen from a residence in west Carson City. On Oct. 25, at 9:45 p.m. an unknown color Saturn VUE pulled in front of the residence. A blonde female suspect exits the passenger door and steals a Trump/Pence political sign. The female suspect returns the vehicle and it leaves the area.

The suspect is a white female adult. She is approximately 5-feet 5-inches to 5-feet 8-inches and has blonde hair. She was is wearing shorts and a button up shirt. She is wearing black Birkenstock type sandals.

The Sheriff’s office would like assistance from the community with this theft. A reward is being offered through Secret Witness for information that leads to the identification of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.