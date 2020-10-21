Information sought on ‘Welcome to Carson City’ sign vandalism

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in reference to vandalism that occurred near the area of Highway 50 E and Flint Road.

On September 28, 2020 the Sheriff’s office took a report for damage to a post that illuminated a “Welcome to Carson City” sign. A post was damaged that held a solar panel and battery system. After the vandalism, the suspect stole the solar panel and battery to this system valued at over $4,000.

The Sheriff’s office would like assistance from the community with this theft. A reward is being offered through Secret Witness for information that leads to the identification of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855,

Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.