Initial and continuing unemployment claims decline in Nevada

Weekly Claims Breakout, May 23.

DETR

In a sign Nevada’s economy may be turning a corner, continuing claims for unemployment benefits decreased in the week ending May 23 for the first time since March.

Continued claims are those individuals filing weekly because they are out of work. There were 343,030 continuing claims at week’s end, a decrease of 26,011 or 7 percent.

In addition, initial claims for benefits fell 12.5 percent, the fourth consecutive week of declines in regular claims. Just 15,607 new claims were filed in the week, a decrease of 2,230 from the previous week.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that provides benefits to the self employed, 1099 contract and gig workers saw 37,567 initial claims filed in the week ending May 23, bringing the total number of PUA claims to 172,346. But Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation officials say that figure includes numerous claims for multiple weeks and actually represents far fewer workers.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic qualified claimants in that program will receive payment for all weeks back to the start of their eligibility.

“As we roll into Phase 2, we are seeing at least some movement,” she said, including an increase in people now reporting they are employed.

She said she expects more improvements in those numbers next week.

Korbulic said employment security is also working to hire upward of 140 more staff and expand the ability of call centers for regular benefits and PUA benefits to handle the load of people needing assistance.

Across all 17 Nevada counties, daily claim filings for the week were on a downward trajectory. Carson City, for example, started the week May 17 with 89 initial claims but finished on the 23rd with no new claims. For continuing claims, Carson started with 2,173 but finished with just five new continuing filings.

Accommodations and food services remains the hardest hit industry with 37 percent of the total claimants. With casinos, bars and other “non-essential” businesses starting to reopen next week, that should start to come down.

Those claiming regular UI benefits are urged to file online 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. Those unable to file on line can file by telephone by calling a claims call center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays.

The northern call center is 775-684-0350. The rural center is 888-890-8211.

Those filing PUA claims can file online at http://www.employnv.gov or call the PUA call center at 800-603-9681.