Initial claims for benefits decrease for sixth week

Initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6.

That is the sixth consecutive week claims have decreased.

And for the first time, continued claims by workers filing weekly for benefits fell slightly as well. The 334,182 continued claims reported is down 861 from the prior week.

Altogether, 496,273 initial claims have been filed in the 13 weeks since Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered most businesses in the state shut down to slow the spread of the virus.

Outside the regular unemployment insurance program, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for workers who normally don’t qualify for regular benefits saw 16,201 initial claims filed in the week. The program for gig workers, the self-employed and contract 1099 workers also saw a decline from the 18,700 filings the previous week.

Of the regular claim filings, 236 were in Carson City for the week and 155 in Douglas County. Lyon County saw 194 filings and Churchill just 82. Washoe County reported 2,062 initial claims for the week and Clark, 17,117.