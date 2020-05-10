Initial jobless claims fall in Nevada but continuing claims rise

Initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by a third in the week ending May 2.

The total 28,550 claims is the lowest since the COVID-19 business closures. But that is still the seventh highest number of initial claims in state history.

That is almost exactly the same number as the week’s increase in continuing claims — 28,723 for a total of 303,573.

Through the week of May 2, there have now been a total of 440,761 claims filed in 2020. Those numbers put the total unemployment percentage for jobs covered by unemployment at 22 percent. Officials point out that number is not the same as total state unemployment.

Of those initial claims, just 388 were filed in Carson City.

For obvious reasons, Clark and Washoe counties have far and away the most new claims — 31,374 and 4,502 respectively.

The counties with the fewest claims are Esmeralda with two for the week and Eureka with three.

Douglas County reported 324 initial claims, Lyon 387, and Churchill 103.

At this point, Carson has 3,661 continuing claims, Douglas 2,616, Lyon 3,392 and Churchill 842.

As of May 2, there was still $1.55 billion in the Nevada Unemployment Trust Fund. During the week, $88.3 million was paid out to jobless Nevadans.