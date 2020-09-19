Initial unemployment claims rise slightly as continued claims fall for fifth straight week

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly this past week, up 381 to 8,332.

But continued claims decreased for the fifth straight week. The 189,007 continued claims is the lowest that number has been since the week ending April 11.

In addition, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that covers the self-employed and gig workers reported 10,318 initial claims during the week ending Sept. 12. That is also a slight increase. And as with regular UI claims, the continued claims under PUA declined 11,004 to 94,736 in the week.

There were just 86 initial claims filed in Carson City last week along with 62 in Douglas and 31 in Churchill. Lyon County reported 76 new claims.

Continued claims in Carson City now total 1,528, 1,133 in Douglas, 340 in Churchill and 1,304 in Lyon.

Washoe reported 711 new claims for benefits and a total caseload of 14,430.

In addition, Nevada’s insured unemployment rate dipped below 15 percent this past week, falling seven-tenths. Officials point out that the insured unemployment rate is different from the total unemployment in the state. But Nevada’s rate is still third highest in the nation, lower only than Hawaii and California.