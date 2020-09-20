Inmate charged for damaging jail during escape attempt, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 4:26 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Telegraph and Elizabeth for a report of a man threatening two female subjects. The arrest report says two female juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were extremely upset. Witnesses said Walter Gorski, 68, was upset that the vehicle the girls were in was running and demanded they shut it off. They said they were afraid he was going to use the baseball bat he was holding to smash the window of the vehicle and hurt them. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse causing mental harm. Bail was set at $60,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:51 a.m., a 39-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Hells Bells Drive for a report of someone shining a laser light through the window. The arrest report says he attempted to drive away but was blocked by the patrol vehicle, then got out and ran. Other deputies were called to the scene and found the defendant attempting to leave again. The report says he again ran but was tracked down by deputies who tazed him to make the arrest. His mother advised that he needed mental help. He was arrested on a warrant charging violation of probation, disorderly conduct and obstructing for trying to run. Bail was set at $3,450.

• At 5:34 a.m., a 31-year-old man was arrested at his residence on Menlo Drive for violating a temporary protective order by allowing his ex-girlfriend to stay with him. She advised that deputies were called by another ex-boyfriend who was mad at her for being with the defendant and that she thought the TPO expired Wednesday. She said he was helping her get out of a bad situation. The order was to expire in two more days. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 5 p.m., a 38-year-old machine operator was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Park and Carson streets for speeding. He was also charged with speeding. Bail was set at $1,065.

THURSDAY

• At 9:05 a.m., Jerrod Rowe, 18, turned himself in at the jail on felony warrants charging stalking and impersonating an officer. Bail was set at $10,000.

• At 2:02 p.m., Matthew Parsons, 24, was charged with attempted escape by a felony prisoner after deputies caught him climbing into the false ceiling area of the jail and attempting to get to the booking area. He was also charged with damaging jail property. Bail was set at $10,000.

• At 5:07 p.m., Rachelle Grossman, 43, was transported from Washoe County to the Carson jail on warrants charging grand larceny of a motor vehicle and contempt of court. Bail was set at $13,000.