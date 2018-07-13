Inmate punches other inmate, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 11:42 p.m., Jacob Andrew Watts, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery by a prisoner after reportedly punching another jail inmate several times. He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

THURSDAY

• At 9:30 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was arrested at an address on Mountain Street after deputies responded to a report of a woman waving a shotgun at people. At the scene, the deputy said the reporting party was leaning against her SUV and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Witnesses reported she had been seen sitting in the vehicle with the engine running. One described her as "hammered." Witnesses said no one had pointed a gun at her. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI second. She was also arrested on suspicion of misuse of a 911 call. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

• At 7:42 p.m., Ronald Knapp, 53, was arrested on suspicion of several misdemeanors and felony violation of parole conditions after his vehicle was stopped on South Carson Street. He had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a traffic citation, was driving with a suspended registration, without a valid license and wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was reported to Parole and Probation because he was on a suspended sentence for drug charges. He was held without bail.

• At 7:50 p.m., Jesse Rivera, 25, of Carson City was arrested on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped at west 10th and Curry Streets. He was also arrested on suspicion of open container in a vehicle and held in lieu of $2,600 bail.

FRIDAY

• At 12:45 a.m., two men were arrested after deputies investigated a Ford Explorer with a broken windshield parked in front of Woody's Casino on North Carson Street. The vehicle's license plate didn't match the vehicle and deputies reported seeing what they described as burglary tools in the vehicle. Marcus Kochamp, 27, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, the vehicle. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bail. Cameron Weiss-Karm, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia as well as held on a felony warrant issued out of Douglas County drug court. He was held without bail.

• At 3:57 a.m., a 39-year-old Placerville man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting after deputies were called to the Gold Dust West for a report of an individual passed out and unresponsive on a bench in the valet area. Once awakened he agreed to a preliminary breath test which showed his blood alcohol level at 0.251, more than three times legally intoxicated. The arrest report says dispatch advised the man was just bailed out of jail a few hours earlier. When the defendant tried to leave and ignored deputy instructions to sit down, it resulted in a physical altercation with deputies. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting and held in lieu of $300 bail.