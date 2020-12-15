Input sought on west Carson City drainage plan

Carson City Public Works is working on a west Carson City drainage plan and wants to hear about residents flood experiences in the area.

The department held a virtual public meeting Wednesday to talk about the plan, which will include the addition of a drainage basin on open space west of Longview Way as well as possible upgrades to existing storm drainage pipes in the area.

The goal is to reduce flood hazards from Ash Canyon Creek and Kings Canyon Creek.

To help draft the plan, the city is looking for residents’ anecdotes about flooding in west Carson City.

“Pictures are always good,” said Robb Fellows, senior project manager, stormwater.

Send comments to info@westccdrainageplan.com. Maps and other information on the developing plan is available online at westccdrainageplan.com.

Public Works plans to hold another public meeting in February and then take the plan, which is needed to apply for grants to fund the projects, to the Board of Supervisors for approval in March.