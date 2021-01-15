Inquest ordered into Carson City stabbing death

Carson City DA Jason Woodbury has filed a petition asking the Carson Justice Court for a coroner’s inquest into the stabbing death of Clint Malone last February.

Malone was stabbed several times by the resident of a home on Woodside Drive who told deputies he found Malone inside his home that night and stabbed him in the altercation that followed.

Woodbury said there has been a lot of confusion about exactly what happened that night and a coroner’s jury will be asked to review all evidence in the case and decide whether it was justifiable homicide or a murder.

He said the purpose is to put all the evidence on the record and have an independent coroner’s jury rule on Malone’s death. He said he isn’t going to try to persuade them one way or the other but just lay out the evidence in the case.

Malone was one of 10 American Indian youths — alleged gang members — accused of the beating death of Sammy Resendiz, who law enforcement identified as a member of a rival gang. He received a five-year sentence for his part after pleading guilty to battery with a deadly weapon. That was the same sentence as was ordered for six others involved in the case.