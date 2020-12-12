Invalid license – and meth, heroin and a pistol, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 5:25 p.m., a transient was arrested at the Maverick store next to the Salvation Army store after a worker there said he kicked her after she told him to leave and, when he left some possessions there, she threw them in the dumpster. He was charged with simple battery and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $2,000.

• At 7:49 p.m., Daniel Webb, 26, was charged with battery causing substantial bodily harm and a P&P violation after deputies responded to an address on Slide Mountain Drive for a report of a battery. The victim was his sponsor for drug and alcohol treatment. The arrest report says he went outside and when she looked out, he had the gun she keeps in the vehicle pointed at his head. When she tried to calm him down, she said he hit her multiple times in the face and body causing her to lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness she said her father was wrestling with Webb trying to take the gun. When he took it from Webb, the defendant left. Contacted at his Motel 6 residence, he was held without bail on the battery and a P&P violation.

• At 9:41 p.m., Matthew Kirksey, 33, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant issued in Alabama after a traffic stop on Highway 50 east for running a red light. Bail was set at $2,978.

• At 11:52 p.m., Rick Nichols, 46, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a prowler in the area of Siena Drive. He was detained after dispatch reported the vehicle he was driving had been stolen from a Chevy dealer in Reno. A search of his person found a small amount of meth. He was charged with possession of the stolen vehicle, possession of meth and destruction of property for reportedly hitting a fence in the area where he was stopped. Bail was set at $29,500.

TUESDAY

• At 1:07 a.m., Michael Lawson, 40, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on North Roop Street. A search of his person found a small amount of meth. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 11:33 a.m., Daniel Webb, 26, who was arrested on a domestic battery charge on Monday, was rebooked on a charge of felony domestic battery with a prior felony and domestic battery causing substantial bodily harm, both warrants issued in Dayton. His bail was set at $30,000.

• At 9:18 p.m., a 56-year-old waiter was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after an argument over accusations he was cheating on his wife. He is accused of punching her with a closed fist in the head. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3:54 p.m., a 47-year-old transient was charged with trespassing and criminal contempt after refusing to leave Terrible’s gas station. The contempt charge was filed because the defendant is on alternative sentencing with a requirement to obey all laws. He was also held on a misdemeanor FTA warrant. Bail was set at $1,150.

THURSDAY

• At 12:56 a.m., Edward Stahi, 45, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 50 for a burned out headlight. A search of the vehicle found a small amount of meth and paraphernalia including two needles. He was charged with possession. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 2:52 a.m., Noah Poole, 22, was arrested after a traffic stop on Concord Drive because the deputy suspected he may have been involved in a shooting incident earlier. He was jailed at the request of P&P for violating parole conditions including no possession of drugs, including marijuana. He was held without bail.

• At 9:42 a.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop for using a cellphone while driving. He was also charged with DUI 2nd offense and having an open container in the vehicle. Bail was set at $2,650.

FRIDAY

• At 12:31 a.m., a 37-year-old was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to an apartment on South Carson Street. The victim’s daughter told deputies he pushed her down multiple times. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 1:13 a.m., Tyler Keogh, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Highway 50 East for running stop signs. The vehicle was searched after a K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances and dispatch reported his driver’s license was invalid. A search of his person and the vehicle found meth, paraphernalia and heroin as well as a pistol. He was charged with those crimes along with possession of firearms found in the vehicle by a prohibited person. Bail was set at $26,140.