Investigation opens into Carson City jail inmate death

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who became sick while in the Carson City Jail.

Michael Scott McElfish, 42, was admitted to the jail Aug. 19 on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order and obstructing a peace officer. The day after that, he complained to jail deputies that he felt sick.

He was escorted to an observation safety cell and medical staff were notified. When the medical team entered the cell, McElfish was found unconscious and not breathing. They performed CPR and paramedics were called.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said he was transported to Carson Tahoe Hospital where he died Aug. 23. The preliminary probable cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.

Furlong said following “in custody death” protocols, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the cause of death in cooperation with the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.