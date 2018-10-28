It’s going to be a fun week at WNC

A haunted house, movie night and a traditional Mexican celebration are on tap at Western Nevada College for Halloween and the Day of the Dead, and the public is invited.

The third annual El Dia De Los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) celebration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 in the Art Gallery in the Bristlecone Building on WNC's Carson City campus.

This traditional Mexican celebration honors deceased loved ones and/or their heroes by creating an altar that includes pictures and favorite foods. The celebration, presented by Latino Cohort and the Associated Students of Western Nevada, includes an altar display contest, sugar skull face painting and free Mexican bread (pan de muertos) and Mexican hot chocolate. Games will include loteria (bingo), el gallito (stomp the balloon) and musical chairs.

For more information, phone 775-445-3215.

ASWN and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will present their Haunted House from 6 to 10 p.m. on Halloween night on Wednesday, Oct. 31 in the Carson Nugget Hall in WNC's Aspen Building.

The public is invited to enter the asylum-themed Haunted House designed by Simplified Entertainment of Skaneateles, N.Y.

Cost is $5 for individuals 12 and older. All minors must have a parent sign a waiver form and children younger than 12 must have a parent accompany them. Parents can fill out the waiver form ahead of time and have their children bring it to the event.

WNC students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free with ID. High school students will be admitted free with their ID.

"All proceeds will go toward scholarships for students sponsored by student government on both WNC's Fallon and Carson City campuses," said WNC Student Life Coordinator Lilly Leon-Vicks, who also serves as an adviser for ASWN.

Attendees are reminded if they're in costume, masks and weapons (fake or otherwise) aren't allowed on campus.

After passing through the Haunted House, attendees will be treated to a party in the Rotary Plaza.

ASWN and PTK are also providing an additional night of fun for the community by presenting the 1968 movie Night of the Living Dead and the 1963 thriller The Terror on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. outside Jack C. Davis Observatory. Admission is free and snacks will be provided. Chairs and blankets are recommended.

Deadline Nears to Apply for Nevada Promise Scholarship

The Nevada Promise application deadline for Nevada high school seniors planning to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2019 is Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Nevada Promise will save students and their families more than $3,000 per year. The state covers the cost of attending classes at WNC that's not funded by the Pell, Supplemental Educational Opportunity and Silver State Opportunity grants, as well as the Millennium Scholarship.

Apply at http://www.wnc.edu/promise/.

WNC staff will be working closely with applicants to assist them with the scholarship requirements, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes.

Quick Space Donates Construction Management Scholarships to WNC

Quick Space recently donated two scholarships to Western Nevada College Foundation and sponsored the annual Scholarship Appreciation and Recognition Celebration.

The scholarships, totaling $8,000, will benefit two students in the construction management program for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. The awarded sum will cover two-thirds of tuition for two years for both students. The scholarships were awarded to the two students who most reflect the core values of Quick Space. The Western Nevada College Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 that connects the college to the community for the purpose of raising funds and developing friendships that support college strategic initiatives, projects and student scholarships.

The foundation provides academic scholarships in partnership with WNC employees, community members, corporations and private foundations. For more information, phone 775-445-3240.

WNC Art Gallery Exhibits Highlight Talent of Faculty, Staff and Children

WNC Art Galleries recently unveiled two exhibits in the Bristlecone Building Art Gallery at Western Nevada College.

The "Faculty and Staff Art Show" celebrates the many talents of WNC's family.

Showcased in the Main Gallery, you'll find a wide array of arts and crafts made by WNC faculty and staff from all disciplines.

Inspired by the beauty of nature, more than 200 children from Northern Nevada have come together to create vibrant and colorful artworks for "Nature's Symphony." A collaboration between Arts for Children of Nevada and the WNC Art Gallery made this possible.

Faculty and staff contributing artists are Ashley Osborne, Troy Tingle, Rachel Stiff, Hal Starratt, Suzanne Pipho, Niki Gladys, Colleen Reynolds, Michelle Peltier, Jeff Erickson, Jackie Pias Carlin, Steven Saylor, Cherrice Dotson, Amy Ghilieri, Julie Kniffen, Janice Powell Shedd, Kim DesRoches, Timothy Mayo, Doug Barrett, Tom Drakulich, Cheryl Pawluk, Joseph Bell, Dowain Swain, Vincent Solis, Sierra Montana, Winnie Kortemeier and Jeanne L. Evatt.

In addition in the Main Gallery, there are mannequins on display from Carson City Arts and Culture Coalition, representing a variety of arts and culture present in the community.

Contributing to "Nature's Symphony" are Children's Museum of Northern Nevada, Alpine Learning Center in Markleeville, St. Teresa of Avila School in Carson City, Trinity Lutheran Preschool and Child Care in Gardnerville, Allie and Friends in Minden, WNC's Child Development Center in Carson City, Brightening Days in Gardnerville, Small Blessings Preschool in Carson City and Sunshine and Rainbows in Carson City.

Arts for Children of Nevada President Maureen Conlin also contributed to the exhibit.

Both exhibits will be shown through Nov. 9.

Next is a Tattoo Art Exhibit featuring artwork from local Northern Nevada tattoo artists Nov. 15 through Dec. 14.

Nursing Informational Meeting Set for Nov. 7 to Help with Enrollment, Medical-Related Classes

Learn more about enrolling in WNC's Nursing program or medical-related courses during an informational meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Marlette Hall.

This meeting will cover the Nursing program, as well as Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Services and Phlebotomy courses, and completing the documents required to enroll in them.

For more information, contact Cheryl Bartels at cheryl.bartels@wnc.edu or 775-445-4425.