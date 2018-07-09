Jacks Valley Road closed for wildfire; voluntary evacuations ongoing

Flames raged between homes located above Jacks Valley Road near James Canyon Road on Monday afternoon.

Reported at about 12:50 p.m., the fire was 5-10 acres within minutes.

Firefighters from across the region responded to the blaze which up a black smoke plume visible from across Carson Valley and Carson City.

A Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter was working on the fire not long after the first report.

Volunteer firefighters were put on alert as resources were drawn from across the Valley.

East Fork Fire Protection District in unified command with US Forest Service working a 50 acre fire in northern Douglas County near JAMES Canyon Loop. 30 structures initially threatened, 0 loss/damage.100 personnel on 35 pieces of equipment, 2 helicopters, air tanker on order. pic.twitter.com/BtgWJAmb45 Recommended Stories For You — Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) July 9, 2018

Deputies went door to door to alert residents to the danger and to blockade Jacks Valley Road on either side.

FAn evacuation center has been set up at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane. Livestock and large animals are being accepted at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Pinenut Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid Jacks Valley Road as it is closed.

West winds from 15-20 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph are forecasted for the next several hours.