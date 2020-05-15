Jail inmate rebooked for phone call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 12:18 p.m., Corey Owens, 31, was arrested at the jail on warrants charging grand larceny and three counts of petit larceny along with one contempt of court warrant.

• At 4:23 p.m., Thomas Lovelace, 36, and Crystal Garringer, 49, were charged with possession of a controlled substance after an arrest at a residence on East Nye Lane. Garringer was also charged with possession of paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $3,500. He was held without bail on the possession charge and a charge of violating P&P conditions. In addition, Aileen Aiello, 58, was also held without bail on an outstanding felony warrant. Garringer was arrested later after a traffic stop on South Edmonds at Lompa. In addition, Marie Mulhauser, 18, was arrested along with her on charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, obstructing and resisting and on a juvenile court warrant. She too was held without bail.

WEDNESDAY

• At 4:34 p.m., Nickolas Whitton, 24, was arrested after deputies went to the Best Value Inn on Carson Street to serve a search warrant. He was charged with violating suspended sentence conditions by possessing heroin and meth as well as possession of paraphernalia and conspiracy. While they were searching the room, Jeremiah Kelley, 37, arrived at the door. A search of his backpack revealed heroin and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession, trafficking and conspiracy. Whitton’s bail was set at $29,000. Kelley’s bail was set at $43,500.

THURSDAY

• At 2:45 p.m., a Carson jail inmate was rebooked on a charge of violating a temporary protective order by calling his ex-girlfriend from a jail phone. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 3:55 p.m., Jesus Lopez, 46, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant after deputies were called to the area of Rice and Carson streets for a report of unwanted subjects. He was held without bail.

• At 4:16 p.m., Christopher Landry, 48, was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and burglary after he tried to repurchase a shotgun he had pawned two months ago. Bail was set at $40,000.

• At 10:48 p.m., Skyler Smith, 32, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon after deputies were called to an apartment complex on College Parkway for a report of a fight. He was charged for breaking a coffee cup on the victim’s head, causing him to black out. He was also charged with two warrants charging assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. His bail was set at $80,000.

FRIDAY

• At 2:01 a.m., William Liggett, 21, was arrested on drug charges after he called deputies to the area of Carson Auto Sales saying there was a man there threatening to shoot him. On arrival, the arrest report says he admitted to having hypodermic needles in his backpack. Dispatch reported he also had two outstanding contempt of court warrants. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,500.