Jazz & Beyond 2018 poster winner named

Bob Hickox was the winner of the Jazz & Beyond festival 2018 poster and program cover art contest.

Hickox's work "Notes," was selected from 10 entries to highlight the 15th annual music and art festival.

"Painting in watercolor is the perfect medium to satisfy my penchant for doing something challenging. I try to create out of the ordinary," said Hickox, a member of the Nevada Artists Association and photographer.

The festival opens on Friday, Aug. 3, at the historic Bliss Mansion, corner Mountain and Robinson streets. An art show and sale on the porch and lawn at 4 p.m. features about a dozen Northern Nevada artists and a hands-on tie-dye activity. Inside you can see the Runway Mannequins, a project of the Carson City Arts & Culture Coalition. The Rocky Tatarelli quartet will play from 4-6 p.m. on the porch, and Cherie and John Shipley with the Take This band will follow on the lawn at 6:30 p.m. A food truck will be on site.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, is a Day at the Silver Saddle Ranch, 2648 Carson River Road on the east side of Prison Hill. Enjoy performances by Tom Miller; CW, Dr. Spitmore, and Daylan; Dale Poune; and the Sierra Sweethearts. Free mule cart rides, sponsored by Friends of the Silver Saddle Ranch, and food trucks will be on site. Events begin at 2 p.m. and go until 7 p.m.

"Jazz & Beyond celebrates the talent of our region," said festival committee co-chair David Bugli, President of the Mile High Jazz Band Association. "Volunteers, sponsors, and advertisers help us make the 18-day festival a favorite for residents and visitors, and keep most performances admission free."

The Jazz & Beyond festival will feature more than 50 free concerts at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Capitol Amphitheater, Carson Mall, Comma Coffee Courtyard, the Bob McFadden Plaza, Brewery Arts Center, and other Carson City venues. Special events include lecture-performances on Drums Around the World and Virginia City's Jazz Era, both sponsored in part by Nevada Humanities. A schedule of events is on the website JazzCarsonCity.com.