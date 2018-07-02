February 6, 1922 ~ June 29, 2018

Jean Crawford Lattin passed away on June 29, 2018 at age 96 in Fallon, Nevada.

Jean was born on February 6, 1922 in Castle Dale, Utah to Edmund and Thurnelda (Nelda) Singleton Crawford. She had two older sisters and a younger brother. The family later moved to Price, Utah where they lived during Jean's

junior high school and high school years. She graduated from Utah State University with a degree in secretarial science.

After World War II, Jean married Dick Lattin on October 9, 1946 in Price, Utah. They had met at Utah State and corresponded during the war. They bought a farm in Fallon, built a home, and raised their two daughters, Jill and Betty.

As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in many positions. She also served two LDS missions, the first to Scotland and the second to Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jean was a wonderful cook, a good seamstress, and enjoyed painting pictures for her home and the homes of her children and grandchildren. She also loved making her yard and garden a place of beauty. Jean was a very loyal fan of BYU basketball and the Lawrence Welk Show.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Nelda, sisters Beth and Maud, brother Jim, and husband Dick.

She is survived by her daughters Jill Christiansen and Betty McOmber; and grandchildren Shelley Schafer, Donny Christiansen, Karin Smith, Amber McOmber, Jamie Holzer, Ben McOmber, Carrie Tree, and Shannon Williamson; and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Her viewing will be held at 9 AM on Friday, July 6th at the LDS Church at 750 W. Richards Street followed by the funeral at 10 AM. The interment will be afterwards at the Churchill County Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Smith Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 Rio Vista Dr, in Fallon,NV, 775-423-2255.