Jerry’s offering carry out groceries

Jerry’s Restaurant, known in Fallon for simple, classic, American food served with a smile, has found another way to serve our community during the Coronovirus crisis. To help meet the needs of so many, Jerry’s is now offering daily carryout and delivery (takeout menu attached) and weekly groceries that can be picked up curbside every Friday.

As it becomes more difficult to find fresh produce and hard to find staples in grocery stores, Jerry’s has opened up its supply chain to offer a variety of items to Safford residents.

“We know this crisis is having an impact on so many families and finding groceries has become quite a challenge” said Jerry’s owner Kurt Riske. “Setting up a weekly grocery market at Jerry’s is one way we can continue to help our friends and neighbors stay healthy and well fed until we can all get through this difficult time.”

Currently, Jerry’s is offering a $40 weekly grocery box that includes 15 eggs, one container of strawberries, two cucumbers, three tomatoes, four natural chicken breasts, two pounds of ground beef, four russet potatoes, one pound of flour, one pound of sugar, and two rolls of toilet paper.

Rene Ramos, who has been cooking for Jerry’s for 10 years, says it feels great to be able to offer groceries to the community, noting ” I believe this is a good thing – to be able to help people get some of the basics without having to go into the store is nice.”

To order, call (775) 423-4111 by 10 a.m. Thursday and a credit card payment will be taken over the phone. Orders will be available for pickup on Fridays from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Jerry’s is also open for daily carry-out and delivery of regular menu items from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Call to order and pay over the phone, then come to the restaurant (1801 W Williams Ave) for carry-out or no-contact curbside pickup.

For more information and updates on the Jerry’s Restaurant grocery program, visit https://www.facebook.com/JerrysRestaurantsFallon/