Jim Valentine: Nevada water musings

You don’t need to have a big ranch to be affected by Nevada Water Law. If you are on a well, or have a small water righted property there are many things that you should know to protect your investment and to keep you out of legal trouble. We’ll address some of them in general terms today so you have an idea of how you may be affected with your actual or contemplated circumstances.

Water in Nevada is owned by the State of Nevada. You may have the right to use it in your domestic well or by having the right to use surface or sub-surface that has been appropriated by the State. Nevada water law is based on Prior Appropriation Doctrine, the first to divert and put it to beneficial use may take water before junior right holders in times of short water. If you don’t use it you can be subject to forfeiture of the right.

Three important dates in Nevada water are 1905, 1913 and 1939. Surface water was first regulated by statute in 1905. Artesian wells were first regulated in 1913 and underground water was first regulated in 1939. Water of the nature described that was put to beneficial use prior to those dates is called vested rights. They aren’t overly governed by the water law per se, but they still must comply with the maximum use and waste provisions. IMPORTANT date coming up for vested right holders. You must file a claim of your vested water right with the State on, or before, Dec. 31, 2027, or the claim will be considered abandoned. (NRS 533.087)

Domestic water rights are the right you have for the well for your home. They are limited to no more than 2-acre feet a year, which equates to approximately 1,800 gallons a day. They are limited to be used for domestic use only which extends to culinary and household purposes directly related to a single-family dwelling and, approved accessory dwelling, watering of family garden and lawn, livestock and other domestic animals or household pets not to exceed the 2 AF/year maximum per NRS 534.180.

If you have agricultural water rights you must put them to beneficial use at least once every five years or you are subject to forfeiting the right all together. If you are buying water righted property make sure that the prior owner has utilized the water in a beneficial manner within the last 5 years. Carson River water rights are adjudicated, established through court action. The decision, called the Alpine Decree, was the longest running court case in the history of the U.S. Court systems. The waters along the foothill in Carson Valley were adjudicated in 2014 after many years of study and negotiation by the Department of Water Resources.

When dealing with water rights be sure you have proper information. Water rights in Nevada are considered real property and can be used in 1031 Exchanges, but most real estate Agents are not well versed in them. If you have an Agent that does not have knowledge or experience with water rights be sure to hire a water right engineer or attorney. Water rights are measured by Acre Feet and Cubic Foot Second and sometimes both are required in the documentation. Be aware that surface water will reference a number of acres, but that isn’t referencing Acre Feet, rather the amount of acres that are water righted. Those acres can usually be irrigated to a total duty of 4 Acre Feet per acre. That’s where Acre Feet come in in that scenario.

If you have a well remember, “All underground waters within the boundaries of the State belong to the public, and, subject to all existing rights to the use thereof are subject to appropriation for beneficial use only under the laws of this State relating to the appropriation and use of water and not otherwise.” (NRS 534.020) Use your water appropriately, pun intended. You are not allowed to waste water in Nevada. Waste is determined as letting the water go without having been put to beneficial use.

These basics will give you a hint of the basics of Nevada water law. It is wonderfully simple in its complexity.

