Jim Valentine: Questions for your agent

Communication is important when you are buying and selling real estate. In a dynamic market it is critical that you are in steady contact with your agent.

There are four primary means by which you can communicate with your agent and we recommend that you identify with your agent which will be the most effective between you in assorted circumstances.

Email is very popular today as it can be reviewed repeatedly and it establishes a written record of the correspondence. Email can be conveniently reviewed on a smartphone when either party is engaged in a primary endeavor but needs to chat about a real estate matter. Texting is similarly convenient but is usually a shorter message and pops in quickly. Again, a written trail is produced for future reference.

Doing it the old fashioned way, in person, or with a phone call, also has its purpose and should be used when appropriate. Each method has its benefits. Your agent will likely establish up front which is the best way to communicate.

Communication is a two-way street, of course. If you don’t/can‘t take calls when you are at work then tell your agent the best way to communicate with you if something important comes up.

If you want them to text, be sure to check your phone periodically during the day. If you only do it on a break, be sure to check it on every break. Time is of the essence is a condition of every contract, and these days it is essential that you live that.

Many contracts are now signed in a virtual manner using DocuSign or Authentisign. It is very convenient in Northern Nevada where distances between us can be big, and many buyers/sellers live out of the area.

Don’t just blindly sign a contract sent to you, make sure that you review and understand your contract before you sign them. You might ask your agent to send you a draft via email as well as setting the virtual signing. That way you can review it without worrying about triggering the signing process.

Confidential information is discussed and transmitted in a transaction. Confirm with your agent who has the right to demand personal information from you, and what happens to it. You will be discussing financial items, personal circumstances, providing your Social Security number, etc. The professionals involved should have privacy systems in place and only gather what is necessary for them to assist you in their professional capacity.

Vacant land transactions usually involve the location of corners one way or another. Home resales, however, don’t see corner identification as often. Fences aren’t always on the boundary line, we are currently dealing with two situations where fences are 15 and 20 feet off in residential neighborhoods. That is a substantial encroachment.

Ask your agent what he thinks about the property lines, but understand that your agent isn’t a surveyor and can only ballpark you without actually finding the existing corners.

If you forget your mask can you see the home? No. Safe distancing practices are mandated for the real estate industry. For the protection of you, the home owner, agents and everybody you all come into contact with after the showing, you must have a mask on when entering and viewing a home.

It is important that you have answers for your many questions as you proceed into and through to the conclusion of a real estate transaction. The only stupid question is the one that isn’t asked so be sure to ask your agent what you want to know.

You may get different answers from different agents which may help you in your agent selection. Agents should have answers, or sources to get the answers your need.

You aren’t expected to know everything, but you have the right to know what you want to learn to be comfortable and confident when making your transaction decisions. Ask a lot of questions.

When it comes to choosing professionals to assist you with your real estate needs… Experience is Priceless! Jim Valentine, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, 775-781-3704 or dpwtigers@hotmail.com.