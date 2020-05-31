Jim Valentine: Remember the details

We find wearing a mask is much like life without your glasses on. Your brain just doesn’t get all the information it wants and/or is used to so we are a bit fuzzy in our thinking and actions. It starts by not being able to read the person you are with by their smile/frown, and goes from there.

Viewing a home you are thinking of buying while wearing a mask is an experience. You will no doubt miss details along the way. Your peripheral vision is not necessarily impacted, but your eyes will continually react to seeing the mask in your vision where there usually isn’t one. Sometimes your breath will create a fog on your glasses, and sounds are muffled even though your ears aren’t covered. Communication gets interesting as our words are muffled through the mask. Makes for interesting conversation especially when walking down a hall and the speaker is facing the other way.

Because your peripheral vision is impacted you should remember to emphasize turning your head to get the full visual experience. You really aren’t compromised by a mask, just affected enough to miss things while your brain adjusts to the masking experience. Gloves, too, can alter the sensory component of your home viewing. You won’t have the entire tactile experience when you touch something due to the glove layer. Focus on the opening and closing of a door or drawer, make sure they function in the manner you desire and expect.

Other details can include inspecting the entire roof. In Northern Nevada the prevailing winds and weather are from the southwest. Because of this roofs show wear on this area first. Sometimes the south side of the roof needs to be repaired/replaced when the north side still looks new. Don’t be lulled into looking only at the south side, however, for it may have been replaced without the north side being replaced and it is now time to replace the north side even though the south side is fine. Check it out. Saw that just this week.

Easily forgotten is the disinfecting part of today’s real estate experience. You should disinfect your hands before entering and when leaving a home. What is said but often forgotten is that you are expected to minimize your touching of things. Hopefully, the seller left doors open and lights on for you to see the home better, but if not you’ll need to open them yourself. What is important here is that you don’t hang around talking somewhere in the house leaning on a wall or counter. Don’t touch their personal effects, you shouldn’t anyway. Remember the unseen enemy we are facing and be appreciative that you are in their home. Keep it safe for them, you and the next person viewing.

During the showing your agent should be looking for things that could come into play if you want to make an offer. That doesn’t preclude you from looking at the details yourself. You are both looking at the same thing, but screening different details at the same time. The combination of what you see and what your agent sees is important. Make sure that you both understand how you are looking at the house so you know your responsibilities and he knows his.

Pay attention to details now more than ever. Does the fascia have exposed wood? Is there earth to wood contact around the home? Can you smell mold? Maybe pull your mask down and take a good whiff to be sure. (Put your mask back up before breathing out.) You will have the safety net of a home inspector, but some things are obvious and if you notice them you won’t let it get as far as incurring the cost of an inspection.

The details in a home are as important as the details in the contract. The expression, “The devil is in the details.” was created for good cause. Don’t be enamored with the overall experience until it’s over. Pay attention to secure your long term happiness with the transaction and your home.