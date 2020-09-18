Jimmy Gleich of Think Kindness to speak at Rotary Meeting

Kindness is on the agenda at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. Jimmy Gleich, from the Think Kindness organization will be the featured speaker on Tuesday, September 22. The public is invited to attend. The organization’s mission is to inspire acts of kindness in schools and communities around the world. What began as a challenge to schoolchildren to document thousands of acts of kindness in two weeks, has now grown into a global movement. “Given the current climate in the United States and the world, we want to remind people that it’s important to be kind, “said Gleich, adding “an act of kindness doesn’t cost anything and it can make the world a better place.”

Gleich serves as the organization’s Global Program Coordinator. In that position, he has made 29 outreach trips to Africa and has two more scheduled later this year. Gleich is a graduate of the University of Nevada and is now the Director of Activities at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He previously held the same position at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno. “Despite the pandemic, or possibly because of it, we are getting a lot of requests to talk with students. Even very young children are feeling stress. We recently partnered with Frito-Lay to spread messages of kindness and encouragement on school snack packages.”

“This will be an interesting talk for Rotarians to understand how a simple act of kindness can make a huge difference in the lives of others, it also aligns with Rotary’s mission of Service above Self” said Rotarian Mikael Pelham. “It’s good timing considering all the tension and strife in our lives right.”

Attendees have the option of an in person or online event. The in-person meeting takes place at the Carson City Nugget in the Capitol Room on the second floor, which has enough space to allow for social distancing. The presentation, which begins at 12:30 P.M., will be available online via zoom.

Anyone interested in attending either version of the meeting should email Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net. For more information on Think Kindness visit them at http://www.thinkkindness.org