Jobless rate continues downward trend in November but Carson City flat

Reno and Las Vegas regained jobs in November but Carson City, which depends much more heavily on government jobs, was flat.

Carson City reported 29,500 jobs, unchanged from October, and an unemployment rate of 5.8 percent. That is a decrease from the 6.6 percent in October.

Reno added 1,600 jobs over the month with the professional and business services sector growing the most. The unemployment rate in the Reno-Sparks reporting area was just 5.4 percent in November, down from 6.3 percent a month earlier.

Las Vegas Metro reporting area added 7,800 jobs during the month with trade, transportation and utilities picking up the job losses in construction and leisure/hospitality. Unemployment in the Las Vegas area remains highest in the state at 11.5 percent. But that is still an improvement over 13.7 percent in October.

In the Fallon area, unemployment finished November at 4.1 percent, down four tenths over the month. Likewise, Lyon County’s rate fell six tenths of a percent in November to 6.4 percent.

Finally, Douglas County reported a 5.6 percent jobless rate in November. It was 6.6 percent at the end of October.

There were 1.317 million employed in Nevada as of the end of November but that is still 109,500 fewer than in November 2019 and the statewide jobless rate was 10.1 percent.