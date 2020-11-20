Joint drug task force seizes pound of meth in Dayton

A joint operation by the Churchill and Lyon County sheriff’s offices and state Narcotic Task Force seized a collection of stolen property items along with a pound of methamphetamine on Nov. 13.

The property was found in the search of a residence in Dayton and included multiple stolen firearms, a stolen utility terrain vehicle and 446 grams —15.9 ounces — of meth along with other stolen property.

Spokesman Sgt. Jason Gothan of the narcotics task force said no further information will be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing. There was no word on arrests in the case.