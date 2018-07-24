Judith Ann Armstrong, 80, passed away July 18, 2018 in Larned.

She was born June 5, 1938 in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Thomas Richard Adams and Juanita Viola Hensley Adams. She lived in Larned from 1964 to 1975, and then moved to Carson City, NV. Later she lived in Reno, NV.

Judy was a proud graduate of Emporia State University in 1959, and served as secretary in the Delta Zeta Sorority, Theta, Delta Pi chapter on campus. She taught elementary school in Wichita, KS; Sabetha, KS; Ely, NV; and Carson City, NV. She enjoyed her friendships in Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary nominated teaching organization.

A firm believer of the Christian faith and a doting grandmother, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her lifelong passion about the care and welfare of animals led to her rescue of Bassett Hounds and two precious cats. She enjoyed going to and watching professional baseball games on TV, reading mystery books and news magazines.

Survivors include: three daughters, Paula (Donald) Winne, Carson City, NV, Jill (Patrick) Hutchins, Larned, Patricia (Pete) Russum, Larned; nine grandchildren, Lauren Winne, Don Winne, Delaney Hutchins, Seth Hutchins, Samuel Hutchins, David Hutchins, Christian Hutchins, Annie Russum and Reed Russum.

Cremation has taken place and private family Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, UT or ASPCA in care of Beckwith Mortuary, Box 477 Larned, KS 67550.

Condolences may be left at http://www.beckwithmortuary.com.