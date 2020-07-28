July 28: 21 new COVID-19 cases reported

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting twenty-one new positive cases and sixteen additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 636, with 477 recoveries and ten deaths, 149 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Carson City in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Storey County resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 300 65 228 7 12 Douglas County 149 39 110 0 Lyon County 183 43 137 3 Storey County 4 2 2 0 TOTAL 636 149 477 10

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 29, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.