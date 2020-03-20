Just Serve needs help

As we all do our part to protect the elderly and at risk in our community by following the guidelines set forth, we appreciate all you are doing and hope you and your families are healthy and well.

Through contact with Banner Churchill Hospital, an important need has arisen that would allow you to help even more!

The hospital is asking for anyone with gently used electronic devices to be donated to the elderly for them to remotely speak with their doctors and have more access to the outside world during this difficult time of seclusion and isolation. Looking for Ipads, smart phones, tablets, kindles.

Just Serve will be collecting electronic devices at the following dates and times.

CURBSIDE DROP OFF simply drive up and hand off your electronics.

They will be sanitized, bagged and collected for delivery to the hospital.

Please include any cords for charging or other necessary equipment.

Saturday, March 21 Walgreens parking lot 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Sunday March 22 Walgreens parking lot

9:00am – 10:00am This information can also be found at JustServe.org