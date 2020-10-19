Justice Department awards $1.6 million to help victims of crime in Nevada

The Justice Department has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants to improve services for victims of crime.

“The grants will help keep survivors safe and provide additional resources for victim service providers in Nevada,” said U.S. Attorney for Nevada Nick Trutanich.

The five recipient agencies will advance the use of technology to improve community preparedness and law enforcement training. They will also help provide transitional shelter to help victims.

Two of the grants went to state agencies. The Division of Child and Family Services will get $334,389 and the Department of Public Safety $345,681.

In addition, Washoe County’s Sheriff’s Office will receive $397,309.

The final two awards went to tribal governments — $390,575 to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Duck Valley and $150,000 to the Te-Moak Tribe of western Shoshone.

Altogether, they total $1,617,954.