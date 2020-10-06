Justice Department grants $2.9 million to Nevada tribes

The Department of Justice has awarded Nevada tribal communities more than $2.9 million to improve public safety, serve victims of crime and support youth programs.

The announcement says Indian and Alaska native communities experience high rates of violent crime and domestic abuse.

Nevada U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich said the department has prioritized helping tribes more effectively serve and protect their communities.

The Nevada award is part of $103 million being granted to tribes across the country.

The Yerington Paiute Tribe received $663,004 and the Pyramid Paiute Tribe $505,795.

The Intertribal Council of Nevada was awarded the largest grant — $1,261,308.

The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe received $505,795.