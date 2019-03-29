Kaylee Vegas Pioneer High’s senior in the spotlight

Pioneer High School's Senior in the Spotlight for the month of March is Kaylee Vega.

Kaylee is hardworking, honest, dependable, and kind. She also has a great sense of humor.

She began attending PHS during her sophomore year. The smaller campus and extra help with academics are what appealed to her most. She says that's what helped her to raise her grades and have success at school. During her time at PHS Kaylee has been involved in numerous campus activities.

She has participated in leadership, yearbook, Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG), and art. Kaylee also has helped plan and set up for school dances and barbecues.

Last year she was part of a group of students who participated in the Nevada Statistics Poster Contest. She's always eager to help around campus in any way. She often takes new students on campus tours or assists in the office.

Outside of school, Kaylee has done a lot of babysitting and she has volunteered at a church rummage sale. She's currently working at Little Timbers Academy childcare and preschool.

After graduating high school, Kaylee plans to attend Western Nevada College. She wants to work toward a degree in education with the goal of becoming a special education teacher. In her spare time, Kaylee enjoys reading and drawing.